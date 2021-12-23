Search

23 Dec 2021

Local Christmas Day and St Stephen's Day swims in aid of good causes

Christmas Day and St Stephen's Day swims in aid of good causes

Roisin Lynch, who will be taking part in her 45th Christmas Day swim, pictured during last year's event

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

The annual Christmas Day swim will take place at Ludden Beach, just outside Buncrana in Inishowen, at 11.00am this Saturday.

Among the charities to benefit will the the Foyle Hospice and CHECT, a children's eye cancer charity.

Among those taking part will be Derry woman, Roisin Lynch. The former teacher will be taking part in her 45th Christmas Day swim.

Meanwhile, the second annual St Stephens Day swim at Portmor Pier, Malin Head, in Inishowen, will raise funds for Carndonagh Community Hospital Patient Comfort Fund and the Malin Head Community Centre.

Ali Farren, Malin Head Community Centre manager: “Last year at our swim we had 50 swimmers we would love to see even more this year.

“We would like to say a massive thank you to Kilbeggan Whiskey and Sliabh Liag Distillers for the kind donations for the hot whiskeys the morning of the swim.

“Also a huge thanks to Cosimac for a donation of one of there robes for one lucky person on the morning.”

The swim will start at 11.00am, pending confirmation due to the tides. If anyone would like to donate theycan do so by going to our go fund me page /www.gofundme.com/f/st- stephens-day-sponsored-swim.

Ali concluded: “This is guaranteed to be a fun morning so get dressed up and maybe win a prize on the day.

Local News

