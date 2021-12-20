Search

20 Dec 2021

Rail Expansion: "We should now be laying new tracks instead of having another round of discussions", says Cllr O'Neill

Cllr Maeve O'Neill: "There is real frustration at the lack of urgency on completing phase three of the Derry-Coleraine upgrade."

Reporter:

Matthew Leslie

Email:

matthew.leslie@iconicnews.ie

People Before Profit councillor, Maeve O'Neill, has called upon Translink and the Executive to invest more into rail expansion into the North West.

Cllr O'Neill, who represents The Moor ward, met with Translink officials – along with fellow People Before Profit councillor, Shaun Harkin – to discuss public transportation and demands from Translink employees for better pay and conditions.

A source of frustration is what the councillors see as 'a lack of urgency' on phase three of the Derry-Coleraine rail upgrade with Cllr O'Neill calling for more action instead of more discussions.

She said: “Rail expansion is critical. We'll be engaging with the all-Ireland strategic rail review but, to be honest, we should now be laying new tracks instead of having another round of discussions.

“The political establishment is very far behind on this and can't be trusted to deliver.

“For example, there is real frustration at the lack of urgency on completing phase three of the Derry-Coleraine upgrade and the continuance of unequal weekend service for the North West.

“We get soundbites from the DfI Minister instead of action.

“Access to public transportation is crucial. There are still far too many barriers to public transportation use for people in rural areas and for people with a disability.

“For public transportation to be successful we need dedicated bus lanes.

“Figuring this out should be an urgent matter as more housing gets built on main road arteries.

“We want to see public transportation using renewable energy that's easily accessible and free for all.

“This will shock the billionaire owners of the car, oil and gas industry but it would immensely benefit the vast majority of people.

“Taking this approach requires a complete rethinking of transportation beginning with the needs of passengers and workers.”

In response a DfI spokesperson said: “Since coming into office Minister Nichola Mallon has been clear that her priority is to address regional imbalance, tackle the climate crisis and better connect communities across Ireland.

“The Minister has huge ambitions for our all island rail network and earlier this year jointly announced with her counterpart Minister Eamon Ryan an All-Island Strategic Rail Review which will consider our network across this island to view how we can improve it for everyone.

“The public consultation to seek views from communities and stakeholders on this ambitious piece of work that will help inform our decision making and investment in our rail network closes on January 21, 2022 and we would encourage people to get involved.

“This review, under the leadership of Minister Mallon and Minister Ryan, expands on the commitment under the New Decade, New Approach agreement to examine the feasibility of a high/higher speed rail link between Belfast, Dublin and Cork by now including Derry and Limerick.

“Minister Mallon is also committed to delivering phase three of the Derry to Coleraine railway line and had allocated funding for a new feasibility study.

“That study is now complete and a business case is being produced. Minister Mallon has been clear, that the North West has suffered decades of under investment and that must change.

“With the study now complete, the Minister is pressing ahead with plans to see rail investment and change delivered on the ground.

“After decades of a lack of delivery, and for the first time in over 100 years, Minister Mallon is ensuring that we look at improving the rail network across the island and that we better connect communities in Derry and beyond.”

A Translink spokesperson added: “Translink has ambitious plans to transform public transport in Northern Ireland to create advanced public transport services and integrated networks connecting people and communities, enhancing the economy and improving health and environmental wellbeing for all.

“We are doing this by continually improving the quality and accessibility of our services through innovation and a keen focus on our customers.

“We are also accelerating our environmental actions to tackle the climate crisis and have already started to introduce new zero emission buses to the fleet as part of our Climate Positive Strategy. We also recently announced £30million for 38 new zero emission battery electric buses for Foyle Metro in Derry due to be in service in 2023.

“We are continuing to engage with the All-Ireland Strategic Rail Review, led by the Department for Infrastructure and the Department for Transport, Tourism and Sport, which will investigate the possibility for enhancement and expansion of the railway network across Ireland.

“Public transport is vital for our region to thrive. There is much more to do and we welcome the opportunity to engage with all elected representatives as we work to deliver an effective and successful network for a better connected, healthier and greener Northern Ireland.”

Local News

