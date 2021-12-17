Fundraiser in memory of Shaun Mullan to raise vital funds for charities

The family of a Ballerin man who died tragically four years ago have turned their family home into a winter wonderland in an effort to raise vital funds for two important charities which helped him and his family.

Shaun Mullan's bike was struck whilst cycling on the Glenshane Pass on November 16, 2017 and he later passed away in hospital as a result of the traumatic injuries sustained.

Shaun's sister Sabrina and her husband Declan Scullion have decided this Christmas to try and raise some much needed funds for two critical charities which helped Shaun and his family - Air Ambulance NI and Life After.

The Scullions have illuminated their garden with Christmas lights, cheeky elves and a growing homemade collection of novelty reindeer to hopefully bring some christmas cheer at a difficult time of the year for so many families.

Speaking to Derry Now, Sabrina said: “The loss of Shaun continues to be truly traumatic for his wife Sinead, daughter Ellen and all of the family, but we are incredibly grateful for the care and support provided by The Air Ambulance NI, civilians and other paramedics who attended the scene which meant Shaun was able to donate his organs to others in critical need.”

“Knowing that Shaun had caring people around him who did whatever they could at the scene is of real comfort to our family so we are delighted to raise funds for the absolutely critical service that Air Ambulance NI provides,” continued Sabrina.

“Shaun was just 28 at the time of the accident, and having just got married to Sinead four months previously, they were both over the moon to find out that they were expecting their first child due to arrive in July 2018 – little Ellen is now three years old, and she’s such a central part of our family.”

Family of the late Shaun Mullan at the lights adventure

Keen to point out how important the support of the charity Life After was to the family in the months and years after Shaun's death Sabrina said: “We have also recieved much needed support from Life After since the accident, the court trial ended in December 2020 and the Coroners Court in September 2021, just days after what should have been Shaun's 32nd birthday.

“Life After has just recently recieved their charity status and supports people who have lost loved ones as a result of death on the roads, often leaving them vulnerable to suicidal thoughts and actions themselves. It is the only service of this kind in NI and a lifeline for families of these tragic deaths who also often have to suffer horrific retraumatisation of a court trial years later.

“No words will ever describe this pain, but with Life After's practical understanding and support, road safety awareness, campaigning on families behalf we hope we can raise some much needed funds for them too” added Sabrina.

Sabrina's husband Declan Scullion was keen to make it an adventure for children at such a special time of year.

“We have seven elves to find, they are hidden in various locations and there are lights and surprises for people along the way. We wanted it to be mystical and memorable for children and families, something they can get excited about, and also something that can help raise funds at the same time.

“We want people to take pictures and add them to our Facebook and there are donation buckets at the gates for both charities as well as being able to donate online. We will be doing a raffle as well, so any local businesses who wish to donate prizes, all are greatly appreciated,” said Declan.

“We both have been totally overwhelmed by the support to our JustGiving page already and it is lovely to see everyone's kind messages, and so on behalf of all of Shaun's family we want to say thank you,” added Mr. Scullion.

For visitors hoping to take in the exciting children's experience, they can been seen right up to December 26 between 5pm-10pm daily at 36 Gortnageeragh Road, Cargan, Glenravel BT43 7LL, or donations can be made via bit.ly/lightsinmemoryofshaun