Ferguson calls on Minister for safe cycle lanes to get Derry on its bike

Foyle Sinn Féin MLA Ciara Ferguson has called on the Infrastructure Minister Nichola Mallon to address the lack of safe cycle lanes in Derry.

Ms Ferguson was commenting after raising the issue with the minister in Stormont.

Last week, Ms Mallon announced a report for pop-up cycle lanes in Belfast that sought to find an accommodation for both cyclists and those commuting via the bus service.

Ms Ferguson said that a similar review was also needed for Derry that provided access for the city's cyclists which would help to encourage more people to get on their bikes.

She said: “I told the minister that it is very clear that we need protective cycle lanes separate from other traffic to increase safety and to encourage people to take up cycling.

Foyle Sinn Féin MLA Ciara Ferguson

“However, despite the fact that Belfast has a cycling network plan Derry does not and I see that as an inequality that needs to be addressed.

"I told the minister that the people of Derry deserve proper cycling infrastructure and asked her to work with the local council to produce a Derry cycling network plan.

“The minister conceded that much more investment in active travel is needed but she also committed to working with the council to help address these issues.

"That is welcome and I will certainly be seeking to ensure that work is taken forward in the time ahead.”