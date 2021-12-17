Search

17 Dec 2021

Ferguson calls on Minister for safe cycle lanes to get Derry on its bike

bike pic

Derry cyclists need more safe cycle lanes in the city to be encouraged to get pedalling says Foyle MLA Ciara Ferguson

Reporter:

Matthew Leslie

Email:

matthew.leslie@iconicnews.ie

Foyle Sinn Féin MLA Ciara Ferguson has called on the Infrastructure Minister Nichola Mallon to address the lack of safe cycle lanes in Derry.

Ms Ferguson was commenting after raising the issue with the minister in Stormont.

Last week, Ms Mallon announced a report for pop-up cycle lanes in Belfast that sought to find an accommodation for both cyclists and those commuting via the bus service.

Ms Ferguson said that a similar review was also needed for Derry that provided access for the city's cyclists which would help to encourage more people to get on their bikes.

She said: “I told the minister that it is very clear that we need protective cycle lanes separate from other traffic to increase safety and to encourage people to take up cycling.

Foyle Sinn Féin MLA Ciara Ferguson

“However, despite the fact that Belfast has a cycling network plan Derry does not and I see that as an inequality that needs to be addressed.

"I told the minister that the people of Derry deserve proper cycling infrastructure and asked her to work with the local council to produce a Derry cycling network plan.

“The minister conceded that much more investment in active travel is needed but she also committed to working with the council to help address these issues.

"That is welcome and I will certainly be seeking to ensure that work is taken forward in the time ahead.”

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Now
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2021 Iconic Media