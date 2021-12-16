Search

16 Dec 2021

Foyleside St Stephen's Day U-turn "unacceptable", says Cllr Harkin

But centre insists only a handful of stores will be opening on Festive holiday

Cllr Shaun Harkin: "If you're getting up for work at 5 or 6am on St Stephen's Day you're not able to relax on Christmas Day. It's not a holiday – it's simply a recovery day."

Reporter:

Matthew Leslie

Email:

matthew.leslie@iconicnews.ie

People Against Profit Councillor, Shaun Harkin, has slammed stores in the Foyleside Centre for allegedly going back on an agreement to staff by making them work on St Stephen's Day.

Cllr Harkin said that employees at a number of stores in the Foyleside had been told that they would be getting both Christmas Day and St Stephen's Day off.

However, this has been disputed by the Foyleside Centre who say only a handful of stores will be open on that day - as has been the case in previous years for those who choose to open their doors on St Stephen's Day.

Cllr Harkin, who represents the Foyleside ward, says this U-turn is unacceptable and has called on the proprietors of these stores to think again.

He said: “We have been contacted by workers from Foyleside stores who have been told they will now be required to work on St Stephen's Day.

“Workers at the vast majority of Foyleside stores were informed weeks ago St Stephen's Day would be a holiday.

“It's very understandable workers are frustrated by this U-turn by management. They have made holiday plans with family and friends. It's completely unfair for them to be told this now.

“All workers should be able to enjoy a real holiday over Christmas. If you're getting up for work at 5 or 6am on St Stephen's Day you're not able to relax on Christmas Day. It's not a holiday – it's simply a recovery day.

“Surveys of retail workers show frustration at the lack of quality holiday time over Christmas following long hours in the lead-in.

“Derry and Strabane Council backed a People Before Profit motion calling on employers to make sure all retail workers get a proper holiday over the festive period. This included staying closed on St Stephen's Day and New Year's Day.

“We are supporting Foyleside workers in the demand for retailers to reverse the decision to open on St Stephen's Day.

“All retail workers across the City and District should get St Stephen's Day and New Year's Day off without loss of pay if they were scheduled to work.”

A spokesperson for the Foyleside Centre responded by saying that out of the 53 stores inside the centre, only five will be opening on St Stephen's Day.

They said: “Foyleside Shopping Centre will be open for trading on St Stephen's Day, which has been the case for a number of years.

“Traditionally, the Centre has opened on this date to facilitate individual traders who wish to open due to commercial decisions from their management.

“The Centre stores listed for opening are: Boots 1pm-6pm, DV8: 1pm-6pm, Butlers 1pm-6pm, BPerfect 1pm-6pm and Clintons: 1pm-5pm.”

