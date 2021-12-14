Search

14 Dec 2021

Tierney urges people to boost their defence against Covid

COVID-19 Vaccine Janssen coronavirus covid-19

With Derry's Foyle Arena re-opening as a vaccination centre later this week, Cllr Brian Tierney has encouraged the city's residents to get their Covid vaccine booster jabs

Reporter:

Matthew Leslie

Email:

matthew.leslie@iconicnews.ie

SDLP councillor Brian Tierney has encouraged people across Derry to get their Covid-19 booster vaccine.

Cllr Tierney, who represents the Ballyarnett ward, was speaking after the booster campaign was expanded to include over 30s.

Derry’s Foyle Arena will reopen as a vaccination centre on Wednesday, December 15 and Cllr Tierney urged people to get their jabs in order to avoid another lockdown.

He said: “I would encourage everyone whose eligible to get their Covid-19 booster vaccine as soon as possible to protect themselves and those around them.

“With the renewed threat the Omicron variant is posing to our society we need to do everything we can to increase our defences to the virus.

“I would also urge anyone yet to receive their first and second doses to take this opportunity to get vaccinated.

“There will be a number of places throughout the Western Trust area where people can get their booster vaccine, including the Foyle Arena and Omagh Leisure Complex from Wednesday.

“Booster vaccinations can also be provided by your GP and local community pharmacy. People are being encouraged to book their appointment from Wednesday, but limited walk-ins will also be available.

“Following the current Covid-19 guidelines, including getting vaccinated, using Covid certification, practicing social distancing and washing our hands is the most effective way of keeping each other safe and preventing the need for further restrictions.

“Nobody wants to see another lockdown, particularly so close to Christmas and we all need to pull together, get vaccinated and help each other through this difficult period.”

