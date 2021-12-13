Durkan welcomes introduction of HPV screening

SDLP Foyle MLA, Mark H Durkan, has welcomed confirmation from the Department of Health that the use of human papillomavirus (HPV) primary screening in cervical screening is planned for introduction in Northern Ireland.

In response to Mr Durkan’s Assembly Question on the matter, Health Minister Robin Swann confirmed that the provision will be made under the NI Cervical Screening Programme as set out in the Cancer Recovery Plan ‘Building Back, Rebuilding Better’ and will be introduced in 2022/23.

Mr Durkan said that HPV screening would deliver the most accurate and sensitive way to correctly diagnose who is more at risk of having cervical cancer.

He said: “I am pleased that the long overdue introduction of HPV primary screening as part of the Cervical Screening Programme, as recommended by the UK National Screening Committee, is planned for next year.

“This move will see the Cervical Screening Programme in the North brought in line with England, Scotland and Wales.

“To date cervical screening in Northern Ireland has used cytology, however given that the high-risk human papillomavirus causes 99.7 per cent of cervical cancers, HPV primary screening is considered the most accurate and sensitive way to determine which women are at high risk of developing cervical cancer.

“I lament the fact that it has taken years for action to be taken on this recommendation but I hope this move will allow for earlier diagnosis which in turn will make for more effective treatment for anyone at risk of cervical cancer.

“I must pay tribute to the efforts of campaigners, like Team Sorcha who have worked hard to raise awareness around cervical cancer and the importance of cervical screening.

“I understand the recruitment of staff is already underway within the health service for HPV screening. This is good news for healthcare in the North and I look forward to its swift implementation.”