Search

13 Dec 2021

Durkan welcomes introduction of HPV screening

Foyle MLA says testing for human papillomavirus is "the most accurate and sensitive way to determine which women are at high risk of developing cervical cancer"

DUP dangerously undermining power sharing says Derry MLA

Foyle MLA Mark H Durkan: "This is good news for healthcare in the North and I look forward to its swift implementation."

Reporter:

Matthew Leslie

Email:

matthew.leslie@iconicnews.ie

SDLP Foyle MLA, Mark H Durkan, has welcomed confirmation from the Department of Health that the use of human papillomavirus (HPV) primary screening in cervical screening is planned for introduction in Northern Ireland.

In response to Mr Durkan’s Assembly Question on the matter, Health Minister Robin Swann confirmed that the provision will be made under the NI Cervical Screening Programme as set out in the Cancer Recovery Plan ‘Building Back, Rebuilding Better’ and will be introduced in 2022/23.

Mr Durkan said that HPV screening would deliver the most accurate and sensitive way to correctly diagnose who is more at risk of having cervical cancer.

He said: “I am pleased that the long overdue introduction of HPV primary screening as part of the Cervical Screening Programme, as recommended by the UK National Screening Committee, is planned for next year.

“This move will see the Cervical Screening Programme in the North brought in line with England, Scotland and Wales.

“To date cervical screening in Northern Ireland has used cytology, however given that the high-risk human papillomavirus causes 99.7 per cent of cervical cancers, HPV primary screening is considered the most accurate and sensitive way to determine which women are at high risk of developing cervical cancer.

“I lament the fact that it has taken years for action to be taken on this recommendation but I hope this move will allow for earlier diagnosis which in turn will make for more effective treatment for anyone at risk of cervical cancer.

“I must pay tribute to the efforts of campaigners, like Team Sorcha who have worked hard to raise awareness around cervical cancer and the importance of cervical screening.

“I understand the recruitment of staff is already underway within the health service for HPV screening. This is good news for healthcare in the North and I look forward to its swift implementation.”

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Now
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2021 Iconic Media