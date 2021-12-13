Search

Durkan calls on Communities Minister to help families on Universal Credit with winter fuel payment

Mark H Durkan

Foyle MLA Mark H Durkan: "This money will allow families to top up their gas cards and fill their oil tanks to get them through this winter"

Matthew Leslie

matthew.leslie@iconicnews.ie

Foyle MLA, Mark H Durkan, has urged Communities Minister, Deirdre Hargey, to extend the winter fuel payment to all households in receipt of Universal Credit.

Mr Durkan, who is the SDLP's Communities Spokesperson, said the payment should also be extended to those on legacy benefits.

The SDLP published their energy costs action plan last week and Mr Durkan called for a payment of up to £300, to be extended to all households in receipt of Universal Credit.

The payment would help families top up their gas cards and fill their oil tanks so that they would be able to heat their homes over the winter without worrying about how to pay for it.

Mr Durkan said: “Given the steep rise in energy bills over the last few months there are families across the North struggling to heat their homes this winter.

“In the absence of any action from the Joint First Ministers or Minister Hargey to mitigate the situation the SDLP has produced a number of proposals in our energy costs action plan to try and help people through this very difficult period.

“While energy bills are increasing by hundreds of pounds a year, Universal Credit claimants, who are already struggling to get by, have seen their payments cruelly cut by £20 a week by the Tory government and waved through by Sinn Féin.

“These people were barely able to cover their bills before the recent price hikes and I cannot see how they will able to meet these massive costs.

“In an attempt to help the people who really need it I’m calling for the winter fuel payment, a modest payment of up to £300, to be extended to all households in receipt of Universal Credit.

“This money will allow families to top up their gas cards and fill their oil tanks to get them through this winter, then we can focus on tackling the long-term issues around fuel poverty.

“I’m also calling on the Department for Communities to work with the Department for Health to explore how families with children with disabilities can be supported to cope with rising energy costs.

“It’s disgraceful that we are already in the grip of winter and no plan has been forthcoming to help low income families deal with these mounting issues.

“I will continue lobbying Minister Hargey and doing all I can to secure immediate support for the people who need it most.”

