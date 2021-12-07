Search

07 Dec 2021

Council to hear opinion in inaugural Citizen's Survey

The survey will remain open until January 7 2022.

Mayor of Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council, Cllr Richard Holmes.

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

Email:

editor@derrypost.com

Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council has launched its first ever Citizens’ Survey to help shape and improve its future service delivery.

Every household in the Borough is invited to take part, and by sharing your views and opinions you can help to make a positive difference in your community and across the Borough.

Open to all residents, the survey can be completed online, by telephone or by post and should take no more than 10 minutes. It will remain open from now until January 7th 2021 and one lucky respondent will be selected to win a Causeway Coast and Glens Gift Card worth £100.

Calling on all residents to take part, the Mayor of Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council, Councillor Richard Holmes, said it was important the Council listened to citizens.

“We are constantly working to deliver the best services we can for every person who lives here, as well as those who choose to visit this beautiful place that we are privileged to call home," he said.

“As part of this, it is very important that we as a Council are listening to what you are saying, taking on board any compliments or concerns, and then using that feedback to help prioritise, plan and deliver improved services.

“We want you to have your say and this is your opportunity to help shape decisions that will impact the area we all share.

"I assure you that we will be making a genuine effort to use your feedback to help us improve the future delivery of our services together.”

There are three ways to complete the survey. The easiest option is to visit www.surveymonkey.co.uk/r/GQ2MG3B or simply scan the QR code below on your phone or tablet for instant access:

If you do not have a smartphone or a computer, you can telephone 0161 772 1810 to request a telephone or postal survey.   

