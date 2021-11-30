Search

30 Nov 2021

Robust leadership needed to tackle racist crime, says SDLP councillor

Lilian Seenoi-Barr insists goodwill alone not enough to bring change when system allows perpetrators to face no consequences for offences relating to racism

Lilian Seenoi-Barr

Cllr Lilian Seenoi-Barr: "There is a need for authorities to undergo a process of institutional development to ensure they relate to ethnic and religious minorities."

Reporter:

Matthew Leslie

Email:

matthew.leslie@iconicnews.ie

Robust legislation is needed to protect people from racist hate crime says SDLP councillor, Lilian Seenoi-Barr.

Cllr Seenoi-Barr, who represents the Foyleside ward, said that goodwill alone would not bring a change in society when crimes relating to racism result in little or no consequence for the perpetrator.

Last week the PSNI released their annual Hate Crime statistics. While the rate of racist crime in Derry went up slightly in comparison to the steep rise in Belfast, the fact that a decline in incidents involving racism was not recorded cause grave concern.

Cllr Seenoi-Barr insisted that only when politicians at all levels show strong leadership on this issue will a drop in racist hate crime occur.

She said: “Since 2015 we have seen a pattern where racially motivated hate crime figures exceed that of sectarianism.

“Any rise is concerning, but it is a familiar story. We already know from lived experience in our communities.

“There have been numerous reports highlighting the issues including Judge Marrinan Review of Hate Crime (2020), Criminal Justice Inspectorate NI (2017), NI Policing Board report (2018), European Commission against Racism and Intolerance (2016) among others.

“These highlight how common racism is but also failings in legislation, lack of convictions and the potential involvement of paramilitary activity in some attacks.

“It is disappointing that we still do not have robust legislation to protect people from hate crime, the number of convictions is extremely low and there is lack of urgency – or even recognition from the Assembly that racism is a significant problem in Northern Ireland.

“The rising figures show there is a lack of leadership in tackling racism at all levels in the North of Ireland.

“Goodwill is not enough to bring change when perpetrators consistently and continuously face no consequences for their racist actions.

“There is a need for authorities to undergo a process of institutional development to ensure they relate to ethnic and religious minorities and to recognise the need for robust hate crime legislation in tackling race hate crimes in the north of Ireland.”

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Now
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media