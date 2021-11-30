Search

30 Nov 2021

Duffy welcomes proposed extension of booster vaccines to 18 to 39-year-olds

Cllr Sandra Duffy: "The COVID booster vaccination has been shown to be highly effective at preventing serious illness and the spread of the virus."

Reporter:

Matthew Leslie

Email:

matthew.leslie@iconicnews.ie

Sinn Féin Councillor Sandra Duffy has welcomed the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation (JCVI) recommendation to extend the booster vaccines to the 18 to 39-year-old age group.

Deputy Chairman of the JCVI, Professor Anthony Harnden, said cutting time between doses and boosters of the Covid vaccine to the under-40s would be “sensible”.

Cllr Duffy who is Sinn Féin's local health spokesperson and also represents the Ballyarnett ward, said the JCVI's recommendation was welcome but it was vital that current health advice on mask wearing be adhered to in order to enhance the protection given by the booster.

She said: “The announcement that the booster vaccine programme has been extended to include younger people is very welcome.

“The COVID booster vaccination has been shown to be highly effective at preventing serious illness and the spread of the virus.

“It is also notable that the gap between the second and third dose is to be cut to three months in an effort to stymie the further spread of COVID-19.

“While these measures are welcome it must be remembered that vaccines are but one tool in the kit.

“It is vital that the Department of Health have an optimal level of testing and tracing in constant operation and that we all observe public health advice on hygiene and mask wearing.

“Together all these tools can work to keep us safe and to reduce the pressures being endured by our health and social care workers.”

