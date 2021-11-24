Search

24 Nov 2021

Derry to send message of solidarity to Palestine

palestine

The colours of the Palestinian flag will light up Derry's Guildhall on November 29 to show the city's solidarity with the people of Palestine.

The Guildhall will be lit up in the colours of the Palestinian flag on November 29 as Derry sends out a message of solidarity to the people of Palestine.

People Before Profit Councillor, Shaun Harkin, said the symbolic act would show support to Palestine but also to highlight Israel's actions towards that nation.

Cllr Harkin also said that the event would also send a message to Dublin, London and other governments around the world that more pressure must be put upon Israel to end their current policies towards Palestine.

He said: “Following a request to the Council, I worked with the charity Medical Aid for Palestine and Derry Ireland Palestine Solidarity Campaign (IPSC) and the Guildhall will be lit-up in the colours of the Palestinian flag on November 29 – the International Day of Solidarity with the Palestinian people.

“Derry and Strabane Council supports the Palestinian struggle for liberation and backs boycott, divestment and sanction of the Israeli Apartheid regime.

“We encourage people to mark and join actions across Ireland on Monday November 29 to send a message of solidarity to the people of Palestine and one to the Irish, British, EU and US government's demanding an end of their complicity with Israeli Apartheid's carnival of reaction.

“We call on all political parties across the island, including those professing support for Palestine, to end engagement with organisations seeking to 'normalise' Israeli apartheid.

“Human rights and Israeli apartheid, just as it was in South Africa, is a contradiction in terms.

“A state with equal rights for Arabs, Jews, Christians and all who live in historic Palestine is possible, but only through the removal of US imperialism and its backing of Israeli militarism.

“November 29 is a day to celebrate all that is Palestinian, including the struggle over many decades for justice and freedom.”

