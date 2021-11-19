Durkan welcomes night buses for festive season

SDLP MLA Mark H Durkan has welcomed confirmation from Translink that a pilot night bus service to will be introduced for Derry over the Christmas period, following a request from Mr Durkan.

He hopes the service, which will commence next Friday on November 26, will help promote the night-time economy and help people get home safely.

For those doing late-night Christmas shopping or even having a night-out, the night buses are likely to provide a much-welcomed service from city residents.

Mr Durkan said: “This is good news for Derry and its night-time economy. Getting home after a night out in Derry city centre is notoriously difficult. Not only is this off-putting for revellers but it has wider implications for local businesses.

“There have always been issues with limited taxi provision at night in the city and unfortunately this has been exacerbated as a result of the pandemic with taxi drivers leaving the profession to seek more flexible, family-friendly employment elsewhere.

“I have raised these issues among others with the Infrastructure Minister as well as the need to make the industry more accessible and attractive.

“I'm pleased Translink have agreed to my proposal for a pilot night bus service to be rolled out in Derry to ensure that people can get home safely.

“I would urge people to support this provision, it’s important to ensure people feel safe using it.

“There should be a zero tolerance approach to anti-social behaviour on buses. This is good news and I hope this provision will assist in promoting public transport and provide a boost for the local night-time economy.”

The Foyle Metro night bus services are as follows:

Late-night departure times are aligned to existing last departures at 9:30pm and on Friday and Saturday nights only from November 26 until December 18 the following services will operate.

Cityside Route 1 (Depart 22:00, 23:00, 00:00) – Foyle Street, Creggan Estate, Hazelbank, Ballymagroarty, Earhart, Culmore Road

Cityside Route 2 (Depart 22:00, 23:00, 00:00) – Foyle Street, Carnhill, Slievemore, Shantallow, Culmore.

Waterside Route Route 1 - (Depart 22:00, 23:00, 00:00) – Foyle Street, Limavady Road, Crescent Link, Irish Street, Newbuildings

Waterside Route Route 2 - (Depart 22:00, 23:00, 00:00) – Foyle Street, Currynerin, Ivy Mead, Strathfoyle.