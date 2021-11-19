Search

19/11/2021

Durkan welcomes night buses for festive season

Translink to lay on extra transport in Derry for the Christmas period

DUP dangerously undermining power sharing says Derry MLA

Foyle MLA Mark H Durkan: "I'm pleased Translink have agreed to my proposal for a pilot night bus service to be rolled out in Derry to ensure that people can get home safely."

Reporter:

Matthew Leslie

Email:

matthew.leslie@iconicnews.ie

SDLP MLA Mark H Durkan has welcomed confirmation from Translink that a pilot night bus service to will be introduced for Derry over the Christmas period, following a request from Mr Durkan.

He hopes the service, which will commence next Friday on November 26, will help promote the night-time economy and help people get home safely.

For those doing late-night Christmas shopping or even having a night-out, the night buses are likely to provide a much-welcomed service from city residents.

Mr Durkan said: “This is good news for Derry and its night-time economy. Getting home after a night out in Derry city centre is notoriously difficult. Not only is this off-putting for revellers but it has wider implications for local businesses.

“There have always been issues with limited taxi provision at night in the city and unfortunately this has been exacerbated as a result of the pandemic with taxi drivers leaving the profession to seek more flexible, family-friendly employment elsewhere.

“I have raised these issues among others with the Infrastructure Minister as well as the need to make the industry more accessible and attractive.

“I'm pleased Translink have agreed to my proposal for a pilot night bus service to be rolled out in Derry to ensure that people can get home safely.

“I would urge people to support this provision, it’s important to ensure people feel safe using it.

“There should be a zero tolerance approach to anti-social behaviour on buses. This is good news and I hope this provision will assist in promoting public transport and provide a boost for the local night-time economy.”

The Foyle Metro night bus services are as follows:

Late-night departure times are aligned to existing last departures at 9:30pm and on Friday and Saturday nights only from November 26 until December 18 the following services will operate.

Cityside Route 1 (Depart 22:00, 23:00, 00:00) – Foyle Street, Creggan Estate, Hazelbank, Ballymagroarty, Earhart, Culmore Road

Cityside Route 2 (Depart 22:00, 23:00, 00:00) – Foyle Street, Carnhill, Slievemore, Shantallow, Culmore.

Waterside Route Route 1 - (Depart 22:00, 23:00, 00:00) – Foyle Street, Limavady Road, Crescent Link, Irish Street, Newbuildings

Waterside Route Route 2 - (Depart 22:00, 23:00, 00:00) – Foyle Street, Currynerin, Ivy Mead, Strathfoyle.

To continue reading this archived article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Now
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media