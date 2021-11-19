Search

19/11/2021

Ironman Quigley set for Freedom of Derry award

Deputy Mayor to table motion at Council meeting to give Danny prestigious honour

Ironman Quigley set for Freedom of Derry award

Danny Quigley could be given the Freedom of Derry for his ironman fundraising efforts if a motion put before the Council is passed next week.

Reporter:

Matthew Leslie

Email:

matthew.leslie@iconicnews.ie

Ironman hero Danny Quigley could be granted the freedom of the city if a Sinn Féin motion to the local council is passed next week.

Waterside Councillor and Deputy Mayor Christopher Jackson confirmed that he will be making the proposal at next week’s full Derry City & Strabane District Council meeting.

Last August, over the course of 10 days, Danny did 10 Ironman challenges, completing massive numbers which overall consisted of 24.5 miles of swimming, 1120 miles cycling and 260.2 miles of running.

All this Danny did to raise funds for Pieta, a suicide prevention charity, and the Bogside/Brandywell Health Forum, on the 10th anniversary of his father Colm’s death, raising more than £100,000.

Cllr. Jackson said: “Danny Quigley’s incredible feat of ten Ironman races in ten consecutive days really captured the imagination of the entire region and inspired so many of us.

Deputy Mayor of Derry City & Strabane District Council, Christopher Jackson

“He raised over £100,000 for local charities as well as a huge amount of awareness around mental health and the importance of sport and physical activity in promoting a healthy body and mind.

“It is only right that we recognise this remarkable achievement and my motion will ask the mayor to call a special meeting of council to confer the freedom of the city on Danny Quigley.

“Danny certainly united this city behind him and I hope that all parties can support my motion and ensure we pay a fitting tribute to one of our homegrown heroes.”

To continue reading this archived article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Now
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media