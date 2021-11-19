Ironman Quigley set for Freedom of Derry award

Ironman hero Danny Quigley could be granted the freedom of the city if a Sinn Féin motion to the local council is passed next week.

Waterside Councillor and Deputy Mayor Christopher Jackson confirmed that he will be making the proposal at next week’s full Derry City & Strabane District Council meeting.

Last August, over the course of 10 days, Danny did 10 Ironman challenges, completing massive numbers which overall consisted of 24.5 miles of swimming, 1120 miles cycling and 260.2 miles of running.

All this Danny did to raise funds for Pieta, a suicide prevention charity, and the Bogside/Brandywell Health Forum, on the 10th anniversary of his father Colm’s death, raising more than £100,000.

Cllr. Jackson said: “Danny Quigley’s incredible feat of ten Ironman races in ten consecutive days really captured the imagination of the entire region and inspired so many of us.

Deputy Mayor of Derry City & Strabane District Council, Christopher Jackson

“He raised over £100,000 for local charities as well as a huge amount of awareness around mental health and the importance of sport and physical activity in promoting a healthy body and mind.

“It is only right that we recognise this remarkable achievement and my motion will ask the mayor to call a special meeting of council to confer the freedom of the city on Danny Quigley.

“Danny certainly united this city behind him and I hope that all parties can support my motion and ensure we pay a fitting tribute to one of our homegrown heroes.”