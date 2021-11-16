Foyle Pride Festival planning ahead for 2022 return

Foyle Pride Festival organisers are holding a meeting in Derry next week to plan ahead for the event's return next year.

Restrictions put in place over the Covid pandemic has meant the popular festival had to be cancelled this year.

However, given easing of health regulations, and the recent success of last month's Halloween Festival, Foyle Pride looks set to make a face-to-face return in August 2022.

A focus group session for Derry's LGBTQ+ community will be held on Tuesday, November 23 at the Bron Café on Bishop Street at 7pm.

Kathleen Bradley, Chairperson of Foyle Pride said: “It’s really important that the community are at the heart of Foyle Pride and the committee want to do everything they can to actively, and effectively engage the community in the planning and delivery of the next Foyle Pride Festival.”

All are welcome to attend and registration is required using Eventbrite. Closing date for registering is Saturday 20th at 7pm.To register go on to: https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/191951290477

Anyone that needs help to register can contact Foyle Pride by sending a private message to Foyle Pride Festival Facebook page at: https://www.facebook.com/foylepride/

Alternatively, you can email Foyle Pride directly at: foylepridefestival@gmail.com