15/11/2021

UK Government must respect multiple voices on Troubles history, says Deputy Mayor

Deputy Mayor Christopher Jackson: "As protagonists of the conflict the British government shouldn’t be defining, outlining or articulating the narrative of the conflict."

Reporter:

Matthew Leslie

Email:

matthew.leslie@iconicnews.ie

Sinn Féin Councillor Christopher Jackson has accused the British Government not respecting history after it was revealed that the UK would write it's own history of The Troubles.

The Deputy Mayor of Derry City & Strabane District Council insisted that multiple narratives of the conflict must be respected and heard and not just review The Troubles from the point of view of only one of its protagonists – the UK themselves.

Plans from the Northern Ireland Office involve the UK Government appointing a number of historians for the documentation of the conflict from 1969 to the signing of the 1998 Good Friday Agreement.

However, Cllr Jackson – who represents the Waterside ward – insisted that all communities have their voices heard and not be sidelined by only one account being cast as the official record of The Troubles.

He said: “It is important to remember that history is subjective and there are multiple narratives of the past, they all must be respected.

“As protagonists of the conflict the British government shouldn’t be defining, outlining or articulating the narrative of the conflict.

“The mechanisms agreed at Stormont House by the main political parties and both governments included an Oral History Archive ‘to provide a central place to share experiences and narratives related to the Troubles’.

“It is important that the Stormont House legacy mechanisms are implemented in a human rights compliant manner, to ensure full independence and transparency in the establishment and operation of all the mechanisms.

“This should allow all key stakeholders and individual citizens to partake in them, thus laying the groundwork for a genuine process of reconciliation to develop.”

