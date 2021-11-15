Online events to mark Ulster-Scots week

Derry City and Strabane District Council is set to host a series of online events to mark Ulster-Scots Language Week.

The week-long programme of digital events runs from November 22 to 26 and aims to promote awareness of the Ulster-Scots language and to showcase the rich tradition of Ulster-Scots in the local area.

This year, the Council is partnering with the Ulster-Scots Agency to offer a wide-ranging online programme which includes original poetry in Ulster-Scots, drama, the spoken word, unique poetry and music collaborations, and storytelling for children. The events will premiere online throughout Ulster-Scots Language week and will be available afterwards for playback at any time.

Speaking ahead of the events, Alderman Graham Warke, Mayor of Derry City and Strabane District Council, said: “Ulster-Scots Language Week is an important initiative which allows us to celebrate the Ulster-Scots tradition, and to celebrate it through a range of different art forms.

“This year's programme looks absolutely brilliant. There is such a great variety of online events for everyone to get involved with and there's the added bonus that, if you can't log in when they're happening, you can watch again at a later time.

“We are also delighted to be working in partnership with the Ulster-Scots Agency this year, whose additional support has allowed us to create a fantastic programme.”

Event organiser, Pól Ó Frighil, Policy Officer (Irish Language) with Derry City and Strabane District Council, added: “Ulster-Scots Language Week presents us with a unique opportunity to promote the Ulster-Scots linguistic tradition in our local area.

“We've engaged a range of artists and creatives to develop original content in Ulster-Scots for our programme which will provide opportunities for learning, understanding and celebration.”

Gillian McMaster, Director of Development at the Ulster-Scots Agency praised the initiative saying it would help enhance greater understanding of both the language and its role in the community.

She said: “The Language Week initiative was developed not only to promote greater awareness and use of the Ulster-Scots language but to help people understand more about the role it plays in the lives of its speakers and the place it has within our wider community.

“We are delighted to partner with Derry City and Strabane District Council as part of Ulster-Scots Language Week 2021 as it is local partnerships like this which will enable us to inspire communities to re-engage with the language. We hope this programme offers something for everyone.”

The Council's programme of events for Ulster-Scots Language Week runs from Monday 22nd to Friday 26th November 2021. All events are online and will be available for playback at any time after they premiere. Once the programme launches all events will be available at: www.derrystrabane.com/ulsterscotsweek

The full regional programme for Ulster-Scots Language Week is available online at: https://www.ulsterscotsagency.com/