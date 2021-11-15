Rathmore Road fire: 30-year-old man arrested

The PSNI have arrested a man on suspicion of arson
A 30-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of arson following the report of a fire at a property in the Rathmore Road area of Derry in the early hours of this morning. No persons were present at the time.
T/Inspector Fell said: “Police are investigating the blaze which was reported at 12.30am and our partners from the Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service attended the scene.
“One man has been arrested and remains in custody at this time.”
