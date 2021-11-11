Derry households set for gas price hike

Derry residents are to be hit in the pocket with gas prices set to rise next month.

Firmus Energy have announced that a 38.18 per cent rise to the gas tariff in the Ten Towns Network that will take effect on December 3, 2021 – resulting in an extra £4.89 per week to household bills.

Derry is part of the Ten Towns Network that also include Antrim, Armagh, Ballymena, Ballymoney, Banbridge, Coleraine, Craigavon (which includes both Portadown and Lurgan), Limavady and Newry.

Firmis have claimed the rise is due the wholesale global gas prices undergoing a massive 430 per cent hike last year and by 136 per cent since the previous tariff review that came into effect last month.

Dr David Dobbin, Chairman of Firmus energy, said: “We very much regret having to increase our tariff however steep increases in global wholesale gas prices have forced our hand.

“This is a not a Firmus issue, but a challenge faced by every local and national supplier of gas and electricity all of whom, sooner or later, will have to further increase their prices to meet the huge upsurges which have taken place in wholesale energy costs.

“We know this is an unwelcome increase which will have a disproportionate effect on those of our customers who are the most vulnerable.

“We have been consulting with key stakeholders and will be introducing a support scheme to be delivered through a local charity which will offer targeted help to those most in need, especially over the winter period.

“The scheme will be launched in the coming weeks and will go live around the same time as the increase we announced today takes effect. If any of our customers feel that they require further support, they should contact us directly to see how we can help.”

Firmus have advised that customers seeking advice on their natural gas bills or direct debit payments should contact Customer Services on: 0330 024 9000. Telephone lines are open 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

For free and independent advice on how to save energy, NI Energy's advice line can be contacted on: 0800 111 4455.