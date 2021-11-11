Search

11/11/2021

Derry households set for gas price hike

Derry households set for gas price hike

An extra £4.89 per week will be added on to gas bills after Firmus Energy announced a 38.18 per cent rise to the gas tariff.

Reporter:

Matthew Leslie

Email:

matthew.leslie@iconicnews.ie

Derry residents are to be hit in the pocket with gas prices set to rise next month.

Firmus Energy have announced that a 38.18 per cent rise to the gas tariff in the Ten Towns Network that will take effect on December 3, 2021 – resulting in an extra £4.89 per week to household bills.

Derry is part of the Ten Towns Network that also include Antrim, Armagh, Ballymena, Ballymoney, Banbridge, Coleraine, Craigavon (which includes both Portadown and Lurgan), Limavady and Newry.

Firmis have claimed the rise is due the wholesale global gas prices undergoing a massive 430 per cent hike last year and by 136 per cent since the previous tariff review that came into effect last month.

Dr David Dobbin, Chairman of Firmus energy, said: “We very much regret having to increase our tariff however steep increases in global wholesale gas prices have forced our hand.

“This is a not a Firmus issue, but a challenge faced by every local and national supplier of gas and electricity all of whom, sooner or later, will have to further increase their prices to meet the huge upsurges which have taken place in wholesale energy costs.

“We know this is an unwelcome increase which will have a disproportionate effect on those of our customers who are the most vulnerable.

“We have been consulting with key stakeholders and will be introducing a support scheme to be delivered through a local charity which will offer targeted help to those most in need, especially over the winter period.

“The scheme will be launched in the coming weeks and will go live around the same time as the increase we announced today takes effect. If any of our customers feel that they require further support, they should contact us directly to see how we can help.”

Firmus have advised that customers seeking advice on their natural gas bills or direct debit payments should contact Customer Services on: 0330 024 9000. Telephone lines are open 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

For free and independent advice on how to save energy, NI Energy's advice line can be contacted on: 0800 111 4455.

To continue reading this archived article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Now
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media