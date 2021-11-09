Search

09/11/2021

Cllr Doyle: Magee College expansion saga has gone on too long

Emmet Doyle

Aontú councillor Emmet Doyle: "People need to see a concrete commitment from Ulster University about Magee’s expansion."

Reporter:

Matthew Leslie

Email:

matthew.leslie@iconicnews.ie

Aontú councillor, Emmet Doyle, has said that Ulster University must demonstrate it’s commitment to Magee College by creating an Expansion Unit within the Vice Chancellor's Office.

Mr Doyle, who represents the Ballyarnett ward, said that people needed to see “a concrete commitment from Ulster University about Magee's expansion”.

His remarks come after the Vice-Chancellor, Paul Bartholomew, conceded that the aim of having 10,000 students at Magee College was not feasible with 6000 being a more realistic target.

Cllr Doyle spoke in October's monthly meeting of Derry City & Strabane District Council in favour of inviting Galway-based National University of Ireland (NUI) to help assist Ulster University in expanding Magee's numbers – a motion that was voted down by Council.

“The expansion of Magee saga has gone on too long and establishment parties are in a flap about what exactly their position is,” said Cllr Doyle.

“In my time as an elected representative the one thing that has been clear is that commitment of partners right across the city to demonstrate long term planning for the city even without finances in place.

“I am very concerned about the recent developments around Magee. Firstly the Vice Chancellor tells us on the record that the most we can hope for in terms of Magee student numbers is 6000.

“Then Sinn Féin, the SDLP, DUP and UUP block a proposal at Council to even speak to the NUI about Magee’s future.

“People need to see a concrete commitment from Ulster University about Magee’s expansion. If, for example, the Department for the Economy allocated Ulster University more student places tomorrow, we would have no guarantees that Magee would benefit.

“Therefore I am calling on senior leadership within the University to create an ‘Expansion Unit’ within the Vice Chancellor’s Office to specifically research, plan and implement into Ulster University’s corporate planning how Magee can grow. They have specific resources in place for Brexit, so this is no different.

“If confidence is to be built around the partnership with Ulster University for the city deal then I believe this is a prudent and demonstrable action that can help us move forward and I will be re-iterating this to the Vice-Chancellor in the coming weeks.”

In response, a spokesperson for Ulster University said: “During the Derry City and Strabane Strategic Growth partnership meeting, Vice-Chancellor Professor Paul Bartholomew extended an open invitation to discuss in depth the university’s commitment and plans with councillors in person – this invitation is open to Cllr Emmet Doyle.”

To continue reading this archived article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Now
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media