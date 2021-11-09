Search

Cllr Duffy calls for action on shortages of HRT medication

Cllr Sandra Duffy: "Any disruption in the treatment of menopausal symptoms can have serious health implications for women as it initially can take months to get the hormonal balance just right."

Reporter:

Matthew Leslie

Email:

matthew.leslie@iconicnews.ie

Sinn Féin Councillor, Sandra Duffy, has said the Department of Health must take action to try and address the shortages of Hormone Replacement Therapy (HRT) medication.

Ms Duffy, who is the party's local health spokesperson on Derry City & Strabane District Council, said that the shortage could have serious health implications for women.

Her remarks come after the Health & Social Care Board admitted there were some treatments that were experiencing supply issues.

Cllr Duffy said: “We are learning that the supply of HRT is under pressure and causing worry and concern for many women who are going through menopause and are reliant on the treatment.

“HRT brings relief to women who are experiencing the significant physical and emotional challenges brought on by menopause.

“Any disruption in the treatment of menopausal symptoms can have serious health implications for women as it initially can take months to get the hormonal balance just right.

“I would encourage women on HRT to be proactive about ordering their prescriptions ahead on time.

“My party colleague, Órlaithí Flynn MLA, has written to the (Health) Minister on this issue and will be raising this at the Health Committee and seeking answers as to what steps the Department are taking to address the shortages in HRT.”

