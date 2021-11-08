Search

08/11/2021

Fifty years on and still no justice for Kathleen Thompson

Foyle MLA calls for British soldiers to be brought to account on anniversary of the killing of Derry mother of six

Fifty years on and still no justice for Kathleen Thompson

Kathleen Thompson's daughter, Minty (second from left) is joined by Ciara Ferguson MLA, John Finucane MP, Padraig Delargy MLA and Caoimhe Archibald MLA at the 50th anniversary of Kathleen's death.

Reporter:

Matthew Leslie

Email:

matthew.leslie@iconicnews.ie

Sinn Féin Foyle MLA Ciara Ferguson has said it’s time for truth and justice for Kathleen Thompson.

The 50th anniversary of the killing of mother of six Kathleen was commemorated at a mass at St Mary's Church in the Creggan last Saturday.

Kathleen Thompson was shot dead in the garden of her Rathlin Drive home in Creggan during a British Army operation on October 6, 1971.

No one has ever been charged with the killing of the 47-year-old.

An inquest into her death began in 2018 and resumed earlier this year after several adjournments.

Ms Ferguson said: “Fifty years ago today Kathleen Thompson, a Derry mother of six, was shot dead by British soldiers in her own garden.

“For decades, the British state have tried to hide the truth about the events surrounding Kathleen’s killing.

“And now fifty years later, the British government is attempting to place state forces who killed Irish citizens above the law through their cynical amnesty plans.

“These plans should be abandoned and the British government should live up to their responsibilities by fully implementing the Stormont House Agreement.

“Fifty years on, Sinn Féin stands with the Thompson family in their campaign for the truth and justice.”

To continue reading this archived article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Now
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media