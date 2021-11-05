Council taking weather by storm with Foyleside Centre roadshow

Derry City & Strabane District Council are taking the weather by storm by holding a Pop Up Roadshow Stand in Derry.

The purpose of the roadshows is to highlight to the public the risks of severe weather and provide them with practical tips on what to do in order to be winter ready and prepared.

The focus will be on flooding, storms, heatwaves, ice and snow.

The roadshow will take place on Monday, November 8 at the Foyleside Shopping Centre Derry from 10am to 2pm.

The Council’s newly appointed Resilience Officer Jacqueline Doherty will be in attendance to offer advice and guidance to the public.

A key element of her role in the Council is to work with local communities to create more awareness of emergency weather issues and make communities across the area more resilient and weather prepared.

She said: “I am delighted that we are being proactive in going out to the communities in both Derry and engaging directly with people on this important topic.

“Not only will we be providing useful information and advice, but we will be actively encouraging people to be more weather aware and advising them on what precautionary measures they can take to keep themselves, their properties and their communities safer.”

Jacqueline will be accompanied at the roadshows by Council’s Climate Programme Manager Cathy Burns who will be offering advice on how to be more energy efficient within our homes as the colder days approach.

She will also be providing reassurance to the public on the important role climate change is having on the Council’s strategic planning and decision making process.

Teams from across various Council services will also be on hand to offer advice on what to do to protect themselves, their homes, business and their wider community in severe weather emergencies.

Information will also be provided on who to contact for the appropriate help and assistance depending on the type of severe weather event and local impact.