'Irish facing extinction at Heaney's Alma Mater'

A more proactive approach to A-Level Irish language provision is to be taken by Derry City and Strabane District Council.

The move follows the adoption of a motion on the issue brought before the monthly meeting of the local authority by Councillor Gary Donnelly (Independent).

Speaking to the Derry Now following the meeting, Cllr Donnelly said he was delighted his motion had passed.

He added: “I hope now people will sit up and take notice and find a solution to this so no young person is disadvantaged.

“It is a positive development. What we need now is the will from all of the stakeholders to ensure the situation in the city is rectified.”

Cllr Donnelly's motion called on the council to recognise the detrimental impact this (lack and inaccessibility of A-Level Irish) may have on those affected, in terms of their education and general wellbeing, pathways to third-level education and career choices.

It also asked council to call on the Department of Education to engage with local schools, the Foyle Learning Community and others to explore solutions to ensure that students in local mainstream post-primary schools will not face barriers to learning and gaining qualifications in Irish.

In addition, council will now write to the Education Minister, Michelle McIlveen (DUP), the Foyle Learning Community and post- primary school principals accordingly.

Speaking on the motion, Cllr Donnelly quoted Derry-educated Nobel Laureate, Seamus Heaney, who said a knowledge of the Irish language was an essential element in the realisation of 'self- understanding, mutual understanding, imaginative enhancement, cultural diversity and a tolerant political atmosphere.'

Cllr Donnelly added: “Seamus Heaney, was educated at a local school and was not the only Nobel Prize winner at that particular school, nor was he the only writer of international acclaim to attend that particular school.

“Generations of trailblazers and leaders in all walks of life, arts, sports, science and public life were educated at Derry schools and for many, the learning of Irish was an integral part of their schooling,” added Cllr Donnelly.

He added: “We know of many people who have developed a passion for their native language through learning it at secondary school. Even if they never used the language after they left school, it opened up their minds to other aspects of culture and history.

“Learning Irish shaped their identity and their thinking. Learning Irish at school got them involved in extra-curricular activities. Life-long friendships were forged during summers spent in the Gaeltacht.

“We are also seeing the creation of new jobs and career opportunities in and around the Irish language, especially in the context of incoming legislation. This is encouraging for young people but they will only be able to access these exciting opportunities if the can access the proper courses to gain the appropriate skills.

“It is somewhat ironic that in 2021, Irish as a subject is facing extinction in Heaney's Alma Mater. Secondary school students are facing barriers in spite of the fact Irish is thriving as a living language, as is evidenced by the growing Irish-medium school populations at nursery and primary level. My own son is being educated in the Irish-medium sector and he enjoys a good positive educational experience. I would hope his educational pathway will continue to provide him with as many opportunities and as much choice as possible,” said Cllr Donnelly.

The councillor went on to reference the fact in this academic school year A-Level students in Derry had been denied the opportunity to study Irish because the A' Level could not be accommodated at their school or by the Foyle Learning Community.

He added: “Barriers to choices of subjects at A-Level stage will not only impact on the pupils' pathways into third level education and career opportunities, there may also be implications for their general well-being, social relationships and personal development.

“There is a wider conversation around the decline of languages in schools, however, this motion address the specific issues of the provision of Irish language learning for A-Level in this city.

“I hope that engagement on the issue now will secure a solution to ensure, in the future, the pupils, will not face the barriers to their choice in attaining A-Level qualifications in Irish.

“I fully appreciate the schools are facing multiple pressures and resources in the education system are under strain, however, where there is a will, there should be a way to accommodate the educational needs of our children and young people.

“This is about the protection and promotion of a minority language and the State has a duty in this regard. In this instance, we are dealing with the protection and promotion of our native language but perhaps most importantly, we are dealing with the welfare educational and otherwise and otherwise of our children and young people,” said Cllr Donnelly.

Cllr Donnelly observed the young people were already facing immense pressures as we emerged from the pandemic.

He concluded: “We should do our best to ensure the maximising of opportunities for our youth. As the old Irish proverb says, 'Mol an óige agus tiocfaidh sí' (praise the young and they will flourish).

Supporting the motion motion, Cllr Patricia Logue (Sinn Féin) said her children had been part of the first Irish school in the city and four of her grandchildren were now Irish school pupils.

Cllr Logue added: “I know at first hand how children benefit including culturally and linguistically. It is right and proper with the imminent establishment of an Irish Language Act, schools and businesses recognise how important it will be to have resources to fully ensure opportunities and benefits that will arise in Derry.

“It is imperative partner groups, such as the Foyle Learning Community, have plans in place to equip local pupils and the wider public with the skills they need today, to avail of these opportunities.”

Also supporting Cllr Donnelly's motion, Maeve O'Neill (People Before Profit) said she also had been contacted by students who had not been able to study Irish at A' Level.

She added: “It is an injustice and the Irish language has seen and been through many injustices, throughout many, many years.

“I want to commend Irish language activists for keeping the language alive and I think it is really important, Irish can be studied at A-Level. Extra effort needs to made given the injustice the language has gone through.”

Cllr Donnelly's motion was passed by a vote of 24 in favour and seven against.

Earlier in the meeting, Ulster Unionist Alderman Derek Hussey described the motion as the attempted imposition of “colonial engineering.'

An SDLP amendment to Cllr Donnelly's motion, proposed by Cllr Lilian Seenoi-Barr, also fell due to lack of support.

Addressing the council, multi-linguist, Cllr Seenoi-Barr said Irish was often politicised because it was associated with 'one community'.

She added: “However, until the 18th century Gaelic was widely spoken among Presbyterians. Many are rediscovering their lost heritage.

“Migrants have been involved in the promotion of the Irish language for over 160 years, starting with Mir Aulad Ali, founder member of the Preservation of the Irish Language Society in the 1860s. 120 years ago Timbuktu native Osman Tisani, learned Gaelic after he moved to Barna, Galway. Since then, there have been many more.”