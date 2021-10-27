Search

27/10/2021

Chamber of Commerce welcomes Government's budget

CEO Paul Clancy says measures put ball into Executive's court to give jobs and businesses in Derry and the north a boost

Reporter:

Matthew Leslie

Email:

matthew.leslie@iconicnews.ie

The Conservative Government's budget has been given the thumbs-up from the Derry Chamber of Commerce.

The Chamber welcome the reduction to air passenger duty and the reform of alcohol duty which they view as helping to get Derry's hospitality sector back on its feet.

However, they urged the Executive in Stormont to make use of the £1.6billion boost it will receive via the Barnett formula to cut business rates in the north of Ireland and use the funds to create more jobs.

Derry Chamber CEO Paul Clancy said: “The Chancellor’s Budget published today puts the ball firmly in the court of our local ministers here in Northern Ireland.

“With a boost to the NI Executive coffers over the next year of £1.6bn through the Barnett formula, as well as a further £235m, it’s important that local ministers follow the lead of the Chancellor and cut business rates in Northern Ireland, especially for struggling sectors like hospitality and retail.

“The reduction to air passenger duty, however, is a welcome announcement and has been a longstanding ask of the local business community.

“This is a move which will boost our regional connectivity and enhance and reiterate the North West’s position as an attractive location for investment and for businesses across the UK.

“The reform of the alcohol duty system is also a positive step and represents a long overdue rationalisation of the system, one which will help hospitality businesses as they get back on their feet.

“It’s crucial now that the NI Executive, with a new three-year budget process in place, gives businesses, workers and consumers the certainty and support we need as we emerge from the pandemic by allocating these substantial funds to help create jobs, prosperity and economic growth.”

