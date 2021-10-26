Search

26/10/2021

Duffy welcomes roll-out of Rapid Testing kits for Covid-19

Cllr Sandra Duffy: “Rapid testing is an important tool in preventing the transmission of the Covid-19 virus"

Reporter:

Matthew Leslie

Email:

matthew.leslie@iconicnews.ie

Sinn Féin Councillor Sandra Duffy has welcomed the announcement that Rapid Testing kits will be available at local pharmacies.

Cllr Duffy, who represents the Ballyarnett ward and is the party's local health spokesperson, hailed the kits as being vital in the ongoing battle to prevent the further transmission of the Covid-19 virus.

With Altnagelvin Hospital operating at over-capacity and surgeries under strain as well, the kits are designed to give people a quick and accurate diagnosis at home and alleviate the burden that's already on both doctors and nursing staff.

Cllr Duffy said: “Rapid testing is an important tool in preventing the transmission of the Covid-19 virus.

“This coming winter we are faced with significant pressures across the entire health and social care system.

“Our community pharmacies have played a significant role during the Covid-19 pandemic and especially in the vaccination roll-out and now in the Rapid Test scheme.

''I urge everyone to avail of the Rapid Testing kits that are available from your local pharmacy and to test regularly for the virus through the winter months.

''If we are to suppress this virus we all have a role to play by continuing to observe public health guidance.

''Testing yourself and your family members regularly has been made easier through this scheme.”

