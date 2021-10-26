Drivers asked to slow down on Foyle Road

Sinn Féin Councillor Patricia Logue has urged drivers on the Foyle Road to put the brakes on their speed.

Cllr Logue was joined by party MLAs, Ciara Ferguson and Pádraig Delargy, at a protest on the road to highlight the importance of motorists sticking to the 30mph speed limit.

With this weekend's Halloween Festival coming up, and the Christmas shopping season not far away, an increase in the volume of pedestrians is expected.

And with the Foyle Road being one of the busiest en route to Derry's city centre, Cllr Logue has made a plea to drivers to watch their speed and ensure safety for all who use the road.

She said “We have been running an ongoing road safety campaign in the Moor ward over the past number of years with a particular focus on asking motorists to stay within the 30mph speed limit.

“The area of Foyle Road is one of the busiest routes into our city centre and we felt it was important to highlight the speed limit here.

“On a normal day this road is always very busy, but this will increase in the coming weeks with the Halloween Festival and Christmas Shopping.

“It’s not an ideal situation that we have to be here today and do this but if it prevents even one accident occurring and makes it safer for residents exiting their homes or crossing the road to the Foyle Embankment then it will have been worth it.”