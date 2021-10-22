Take up offer of flu-jab says Councillor Duffy

Sinn Féin Health spokesperson Councillor Sandra Duffy has called on people in Derry to take up the offer of a flu vaccine as the winter draws near.

Over the next few weeks, medical practices in the city will be rolling out the annual flu-jab campaign.

While Covid has been the pressing health issue for every one over the last two years, other bugs, such as flu, are still at large.

Cllr Duffy, who represents the Ballyarnett ward, has urged people to take up the offer of a flu vaccine – even if they had the jab last year.

She said: “In the next few weeks local medical practices in Derry will be offering patients the opportunity to get the annual flu vaccine.

“I would appeal to as many people as possible to make sure that they take up the offer of the vaccine.

“Every winter the flu comes around, but the virus is always changing. Even if you've had flu or the vaccine last year it won't protect you this year.

“It’s important for patients to get their vaccination in October or early November to be ready to fight off any infection and not to wait until there is an outbreak of flu.

“This year there will be added pressures on medical practices across the city dealing with Covid.

“There have been strenuous efforts put into various awareness programmes to increase the number of people in the uptake of the flu vaccine and we should not let that good work go to waste.”