Illegal firework sellers have "no regard for the local community", says Sinn Féin's Duffy

Sinn Féin Councillor Sandra Duffy has spoken out against people selling fireworks illegally in Derry.

Cllr Duffy, who represents the Ballyarnett ward, said she had received complaints from constituents about fireworks and bangers being let off on the streets.

The incidents have caused concern for residents disturbed by the noise but also fears regarding their own safety as well as that of family pets.

Cllr Duffy says the fireworks are being bought from illegal sources and has asked that if anyone knows anything about those selling them, to contact the police immediately.

She said: “It’s just a few weeks until Halloween and we have been receiving complaints about fireworks and bangers being let off in and around the greater Shantallow area.

“The reality is that hundreds of fireworks are being sold illegally in Derry. In many cases the people selling these fireworks are deliberately targeting young people.

“We know from the past that these fireworks are being sold out of houses, cars and young people going around areas selling them to people of the same age from backpacks and holdalls all very cheaply.

“A lot of positive work has been done in Derry over the last number of years to deal with the issue of selling illegal fireworks and the availability of these dangerous items has been reduced.

“But sadly, there are those out there who have no regard for the local community and continue to be involved in this illegal trade.

“I call on those who are engaged in this type of activity to stop and reflect on how their actions can cause serious injuries and harm.

“I also urge anyone who has information to bring it forward to the police and those selling the fireworks need to be brought before the courts.”

The RSPCA have released this leaflet of how to take care of animals during firework season

Meanwhile, the RSPCA has issued its annual plea to advise Derry's residents of how to keep their pets safe during the firework season.

The high-pitched noise of the fireworks can scare pets with people been advised to keep them indoors whenever possible and how to soundproof your own home for pets.

For more information, click onto the RSPCA's youtube video below.