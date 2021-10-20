Sinn Féin's Logue calls for emergency repairs for Riverfront paving stones

Sinn Féin Councillor, Patricia Logue, has contacted Derry City and Strabane District Council to ask for emergency repairs to be carried out on a section of walkway along the riverfront at Foyle Road.

Ms Logue, who represents The Moor ward, made her call after a number of people who use the walkway complained about the surface and a number of dislodged stones.

Aside from making the walkway look unkempt, loose stones on a path have been known to cause accidents ranging from sprained ankles to falls.

The Riverfront walkway at Foyle Road. Cllr Patricia Logue said she would contact the Council regarding the repair of loose stones

Given how busy the walkway at the riverfront can be – especially in the sections that have little lighting for night time walkers – Ms Logue is hoping that repairs can be carried out soon.

She said “I was contacted by a number of people concerned that some of the stones on the walkway have become dislodged and asking if repairs could be carried out there as speedily as possible to prevent any potential accidents.

“This is a very busy walkway used by hundreds of people each day. We are heading into the dark mornings and nights and at some sections of this walkway there is little or no lighting.

“I have been in touch with the Council to see if they can get these repairs done as soon as possible.”