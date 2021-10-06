Charity run and walk to be held in memory of Gary

A charity run and walk will be held this weekend in memory of a popular County Derry man who passed away earlier this year.

Ballymoney-based Dowds Group are organising a 5K run and walk in memory of their late colleague, Gary McSorley.

The dad-of-two, who lived in Gortnaghey, passed away on April 15 following a battle with lung cancer.

The 5K run and walk will take place on Saturday, October 9 in Garvagh Forest and is open to people of all ages.

Aideen McMichael, of Dowds Group, said the company wanted to pay tribute to Gary, an experienced electrician, who she described as 'a real character who is sorely missed by all'.

“In his memory we have started a fundraising campaign and his wife and two daughters have nominated the ‘Cancer Fund for Children’ as their chosen charity. Cancer Fund for Children offer support to children and young people diagnosed with cancer, or living with a parent diagnosed with cancer, whether in their home, community, on the hospital ward or at their residential centre, so that no family has to face cancer alone,” said Aideen.

“Family was very important to Gary and we would like to raise as much money as possible to ensure that other families going through cancer can avail of the support and care they need.”

Gerry McCrystal was one of Gary's close colleagues and friends at Dowds Group and he has encouraged everyone to support the event.

“Gary was a dedicated worker and a very close work mate to many of us working on sites. He never failed to complete any task he was asked to do and he always treated everyone on the site in the same way,” said Gerry.

“I first got to know Gary when he was working on an electrical job in Monaghan and a few years later Dowds Group were starting to put in place the electrical installation at the new Omagh hospital complex.

"Material was arriving to site on fully-laden forty foot long lorries and I asked Paul Molloy for someone to help put all the material into containers for storage.

"Paul said 'leave it with me, I know the man for the job'. The next morning, help arrived in the form of Gary himself and he did not stop until he had the containers packed tight.

"Gary also helped out in stores at busy times as well as keeping material cleared up on site.”

Following a stint working in Scotland and London for Dowds, Gary returned to the North to work at the beginning of 2020.

Gerry said he travelled to Belfast by bus every morning to work on the new Ulster University building.

Gerry fondly recalls their walks back to the Europa bus depot every evening.

“In the evening time we had to walk 15 minutes to the bus station to get home again. Sometimes we would be walking up through the city and I'd look around and there was Gary stopped to chat to or have banter with someone he knew.

“One evening we were walking up Royal Avenue and Gary says 'how's Jimmy' to a guy standing looking up at the front of a building.

"He then said to me 'do you know that boy?' I looked behind us and said I didn't know the chap only to be told by Gary 'that's Jimmy Nesbitt',” laughed Gerry.

On Saturday, partipants are asked to assemble at Garvagh Forest at 11am for 11.30am start. Registration costs £10 per adult, £5 per child (under 12) while under fives go free. Goodie bags will be available for the children afterwards.

Limited parking will be available at the entry to the forest but free parking is available at the nearby Bridge Street car park.

All proceeds from the event will go to Northern Ireland Cancer Fund for Children and a donation will be made to Gary's family.