Search

05/10/2021

Bogside traffic gridlock needs a workable solution, says Sinn Féin's Logue

Bogside traffic gridlock needs a workable solution, says Sinn Féin's Logue

Cllr Patricia Logue says that residents in Westland Avenue have enquired about a one-way system being put in place for motor vehicles

Reporter:

Matthew Leslie

Email:

matthew.leslie@iconicnews.ie

Sinn Féin Councillor Patricia Logue has held an onsite meeting with the Department for Infrastructure about several road traffic issues in the Bogside area.

Concern has been growing with the build-up of motor vehicles in the area – especially on Marlborough Terrace, Beechwood Avenue and Laburnum Terrace.

Cllr Logue, who represents The Moor ward, says the issue with traffic cannot continue and urged the Department to find a workable solution.

She said: “I felt it was important to have this onsite meeting with the Department for Infrastructure to highlight a number of road traffic issues affecting the area.

“I have been receiving complaints about the constant gridlock of traffic at peak times of the day on Marlborough Terrace, Beechwood Avenue and Laburnum Terrace, with a particular problem for vehicles exiting and entering the junction at the bottom of Beechwood Avenue.

“This is also causing problems for residents being able to park outside their homes, as well as air pollution. After lobbying we got a 'KEEP CLEAR' box installed at the junction back in 2019 but the problem continues.

“Just this week residents have once again raised the issue of the introduction of a one-way system around Westland Avenue and Westland Terrace.

“It must be nearly two years since a consultation process took place and local people again are asking for something to be done.

“Like the residents just around the corner, they are faced with traffic gridlock throughout the day and trying to exit out onto Westland Street.

“I have appealed to the Department for Infrastructure to try and find a workable solution to these issues.”

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Now
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media