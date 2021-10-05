Bogside traffic gridlock needs a workable solution, says Sinn Féin's Logue

Sinn Féin Councillor Patricia Logue has held an onsite meeting with the Department for Infrastructure about several road traffic issues in the Bogside area.

Concern has been growing with the build-up of motor vehicles in the area – especially on Marlborough Terrace, Beechwood Avenue and Laburnum Terrace.

Cllr Logue, who represents The Moor ward, says the issue with traffic cannot continue and urged the Department to find a workable solution.

She said: “I felt it was important to have this onsite meeting with the Department for Infrastructure to highlight a number of road traffic issues affecting the area.

“I have been receiving complaints about the constant gridlock of traffic at peak times of the day on Marlborough Terrace, Beechwood Avenue and Laburnum Terrace, with a particular problem for vehicles exiting and entering the junction at the bottom of Beechwood Avenue.

“This is also causing problems for residents being able to park outside their homes, as well as air pollution. After lobbying we got a 'KEEP CLEAR' box installed at the junction back in 2019 but the problem continues.

“Just this week residents have once again raised the issue of the introduction of a one-way system around Westland Avenue and Westland Terrace.

“It must be nearly two years since a consultation process took place and local people again are asking for something to be done.

“Like the residents just around the corner, they are faced with traffic gridlock throughout the day and trying to exit out onto Westland Street.

“I have appealed to the Department for Infrastructure to try and find a workable solution to these issues.”