28/09/2021

Derry MLA urges greater investment in family planning services

WHSCT called on to urgently improve access to contraception services in Derry

Sinead McLaughlin

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

The Western Health and Social Care Trust has been called on to urgently improve access to contraception services in Derry.

The call comes from SDLP Foyle MLA Sinéad McLaughlin who was speaking after being told by Health Minister Robin Swann that the local service was under serious pressure, to the point that the already long waiting list to access contraception through the Family Planning Service was closed to new appointments. 

Ms McLaughlin said:  “Several constituents contacted me to complain about delays in accessing  contraception services through the Family Planning Service.

"In his answer to my written question, health minister Swann revealed that people in Derry are at a significant disadvantage compared to people in other areas in the North when it comes to accessing this essential healthcare service. 

“While I am pleased the Western Trust was able to start accepting new clients from July this year, I am very concerned at the impact of waiting for access to a full range of contraceptive options.

“These need to be accessible to all who need them, when they need them.

“I have also written to Health Minister Swann to ask whether his department has any strategy in place to tackle this issue and whether he will commit to making the necessary funding available to ensure there are enough staff to meet demand and reduce waiting times for an appointment.

"While I realise the Western Trust is dealing with a range of difficult challenges, including staff shortages, it must recognise that access to contraception can be essential in avoiding unintended pregnancies and the personal crisis this can cause.

“Not only do my constituents deserve improved access to the full range of healthcare services, but increased investment in contraception has been demonstrated to save public money in the long term.”

