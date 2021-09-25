Casualty airlifted to Altnagelvin Hospital following jet ski incident on River Foyle

Coastguard helicopter arriving at Altnagelvin Hospital following this evening's incident.
Two people have been taken to Altnagelvin Hospital this evening following a jet ski incident on the River Foyle close to Lisahally shortly after 8.00pm.
A rescue operation was carried out involving members of Foyle Search and Rescue, responding alongside the Irish Coast Guard, Greencastle Coast Guard and Rescue 118 following reports a jet ski had run aground.
One person was taken by helicopter to Altnagelvin Hospital, while a second individual was safely removed by the Foyle Search and Rescue services and taken to hospital.
