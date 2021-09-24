Search

24/09/2021

Woman and dog rescued from sandbar after being cut off by rising tide on Donegal beach

Coast Guard warns people to be vigilant while walking at low tide

Lough Swilly RNLI

Lough Swilly RNLI

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

A woman and dog were rescued by Lough Swilly RNLI after becoming trapped on a sandbar.

Lough Swilly RNLI were paged on Thursday at 4.20pm by Malin Head Coast Guard to reports of a person cut off by the tide just south of Fahan Marina.

A spokesperson said: "A young woman had ran after her dog onto a sand bar and was trapped by the rising tide.

"The volunteer crew arrived quickly on scene and removed both the casualty and her dog to the safety of the marina. The casualty was assessed by the crew and both her and the dog were reunited with her family.

"This incident was time critical and we would like to thank the member of the public who quickly raised the alarm. We would also like to thank our local An Garda Síochána for their assistance.

"It’s also a reminder that our coastline can be dangerous and we would urge the public to take care while out walking on the beach especially at low tide."

People are reminded to dial 999 or 112 and ask for the Coast Guard if they get into difficulty or see someone in trouble in or on the water.

Most Popular

Multimedia

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Now
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media