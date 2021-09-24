Woman and dog rescued from sandbar after being cut off by rising tide on Donegal beach

Lough Swilly RNLI
A woman and dog were rescued by Lough Swilly RNLI after becoming trapped on a sandbar.
Lough Swilly RNLI were paged on Thursday at 4.20pm by Malin Head Coast Guard to reports of a person cut off by the tide just south of Fahan Marina.
A spokesperson said: "A young woman had ran after her dog onto a sand bar and was trapped by the rising tide.
"The volunteer crew arrived quickly on scene and removed both the casualty and her dog to the safety of the marina. The casualty was assessed by the crew and both her and the dog were reunited with her family.
"This incident was time critical and we would like to thank the member of the public who quickly raised the alarm. We would also like to thank our local An Garda Síochána for their assistance.
"It’s also a reminder that our coastline can be dangerous and we would urge the public to take care while out walking on the beach especially at low tide."
People are reminded to dial 999 or 112 and ask for the Coast Guard if they get into difficulty or see someone in trouble in or on the water.
More News
An illustration of Gabrielle Durkan by Ethan Deery. Gabrielle's sister, Mary, said it was based on a photograph taken on Gabrielle's last day of work as a nurse at Altnagelvin before her death.
SDLP Councillor, Brian Tierney said the £20 cut to Universal Credit "when people are still dealing with the effects of the coronavirus pandemic is cruel and short-sighted"
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.