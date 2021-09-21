Search

21/09/2021

Organ donor opt-out "will help save lives", says Sinn Féin's Sandra Duffy

Organ donor opt-out "will help save lives", says Sinn Féin's Sandra Duffy

Ballyarnett councillor, Sandra Duffy, has backed the organ donor reforms to help patients in need of a transplant

Reporter:

Matthew Leslie

Email:

matthew.leslie@iconicnews.ie

Sinn Féin Councillor Sandra Duffy said progress on new organ donor legislation was “life-saving” and “will help save lives”.

Reforms to current organ donor legislation have been debated in the Assembly at Stormont with the Bill being passed to the next stage where it will be scrutinised by the Health Committee.

Should the Bill eventually become law, people would automatically be registered as organ donors unless they specifically request to opt-out.

The north of Ireland is the only part of the United Kingdom that does not have the opt-out system,

Organ donation has been in the news lately with the case of four-year-old Belfast youngster, Dáithí MacGahann, who was born with hypoplastic left heart syndrome and has been on the waiting list for a heart transplant for more than 1200 days.

And Cllr Duffy, who represents Derry's Ballyarnett ward, hoped that this news would hopefully end long agonising waits like Dáithí's for an organ transplant.

She said : “This is life-saving legislation and will make a real difference to many families in the north.

“I commend the fantastic work of all the campaigners including the Donate4Dáithí campaign who have brought this discussion to our homes and families.

“This is vitally important legislation, which will help to save lives.

“I would also encourage everyone to have the conversation about their wishes regarding organ donation with their family and loved ones.”

Most Popular

Multimedia

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Now
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media