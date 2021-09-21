Organ donor opt-out "will help save lives", says Sinn Féin's Sandra Duffy

Sinn Féin Councillor Sandra Duffy said progress on new organ donor legislation was “life-saving” and “will help save lives”.

Reforms to current organ donor legislation have been debated in the Assembly at Stormont with the Bill being passed to the next stage where it will be scrutinised by the Health Committee.

Should the Bill eventually become law, people would automatically be registered as organ donors unless they specifically request to opt-out.

The north of Ireland is the only part of the United Kingdom that does not have the opt-out system,

Organ donation has been in the news lately with the case of four-year-old Belfast youngster, Dáithí MacGahann, who was born with hypoplastic left heart syndrome and has been on the waiting list for a heart transplant for more than 1200 days.

And Cllr Duffy, who represents Derry's Ballyarnett ward, hoped that this news would hopefully end long agonising waits like Dáithí's for an organ transplant.

She said : “This is life-saving legislation and will make a real difference to many families in the north.

“I commend the fantastic work of all the campaigners including the Donate4Dáithí campaign who have brought this discussion to our homes and families.

“This is vitally important legislation, which will help to save lives.

“I would also encourage everyone to have the conversation about their wishes regarding organ donation with their family and loved ones.”