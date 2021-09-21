Call goes out to Derry's coffee drinkers to raise a Latte money for charity

Derry's coffee-drinkers are being invited to 'Espresso they care' in order to raise money for charity.

From Wednesday, September 29 the Derry branches of SuperValu, Centra and MACE supermarkets will be doing their bit for worthy causes over three days – the last of which coincides with International Coffee Day on October 1.

For each 'Frank And Honest' coffee bought in store, 50p of every individual sale will go to the charities Action Cancer and Northern Ireland Chest, Heart & Stroke to help them continue the services they provide to Derry.

The initiative will raise funds which will help keep Action Cancer’s mobile clinic, The Big Bus, on the road and enable NI Chest Heart & Stroke to continue to provide health checks to thousands of people across Northern Ireland, helping to reduce their risk of cardio illnesses.

Desi Derby, Marketing Director at Musgrave NI – who have SuperValu, Centra and MACE under their umbrella – said: “The pandemic has made normal fundraising activities much more difficult than before, and our charity partners need our support now more than ever.

“We are delighted to be launching this coffee fundraising initiative and we are confident that with the help of our customers purchasing a Frank and Honest coffee in their local store, we will raise much-needed funds.

“SuperValu, Centra and MACE customers have shown much generosity in support of Action Cancer and Northern Ireland Chest Heart & Stroke in the past, so we’re confident this initiative will provide a welcome boost as we approach the end of this year.

“SuperValu and Centra have been partnering with Action Cancer since 2001 and last year reached a landmark fundraising achievement, raising £3 million – one of the largest amounts ever raised by a company for an individual charity in Northern Ireland.”

The CEO of Action Cancer, Gareth Kirk, expressed his thanks to the stores for their fundraising efforts.

He said: “It has been a challenging 18 months for charities and healthcare providers and while we have adapted how our services are delivered, the impact and difference our services continue to make in terms of saving lives and supporting people living with cancer, hasn’t changed.

“We are committed to helping those who need help and are extremely grateful for the support of SuperValu and Centra and their customers, all of whom are raising vital funds to allow us to continue to deliver our life saving services.”

MACE has enjoyed a partnership with Northern Ireland Chest Heart & Stroke since 2016 and has so far raised over £270,000 for the charity.

Declan Cunnane, CEO of NI Chest Heart & Stroke added: “We deliver vital care and prevention services across Northern Ireland, as well as carrying out extensive research into how to prevent chest, heart and stroke illnesses, alongside ‘on the ground’ support.

“Almost 90 per cent of our services are funded by public donations and we very much appreciate the support of Mace customers whose generosity helps us continue to help thousands of local people living with these conditions.”