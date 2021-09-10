Search

11/09/2021

Seven years jail for New Year's Eve knife attack at Derry apartments

Second man sentenced to four years and eight months

Seven years jail for New Year's Eve knife attack at Derry apartments

The apartment block where the attack took place.

Reporter:

staff reporter

Two men have been jailed at Derry Crown Court for an incident which resulted in a man sustaining serious stab wounds.
Jonathan Desmond Gibson, 32, of Crawford Square in Derry and Adam McMenamin,18, whose address was given as Moss Wood Park in Bangor, both admitted grievous bodily harm with intent on a man on December 31, 2019.
The court heard that the incident occurred in a block of flats in Great James Street in the city.

Passing sentence on Gibson, Judge Philip Babington, said: "This was a very serious assault and the injured party may well have had some responsibility for instigating the matter but there was absolutely no excuse for the defendant acting as he did and attacking him with a knife on three separate occasions when it was clear that neither he nor his co-defendant were under any immediate threat. "
Imposing an extended sentence of seven years on Gibson Judge Babington said this meant that after half his sentence his release would be determined by the parole commissioners and that would happen when they felt 'it is no longer necessary for the protection of the public that you should be confined.'
After release Gibson would serve a further three years on licence.

Sentencing McMenamin Judge Babington said he was 16 at the time of the offence, adding he had a record comprising of 19 previous convictions but there were 'positives' in his report.
The judge said: "It is crystal clear that he has fallen in with the wrong crowd so to speak which is particularly tragic for him."
Judge Babington said that McMenamin now realised he should not have behaved as he did.
He rejected a suggestion that McMenamin also be deemed as dangerous and said the defendant had not used a weapon although 'he willingly joined in the attack'.
He imposed a sentence of four years and eight months on McMenamin.

Most Popular

Multimedia

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Now
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media