Man's body recovered from County Derry river

The Agivey River near Garvagh.
Emergency services have recovered a body from a County Derry river earlier today.
Police had received a report on Tuesday evening (September 7) shortly before 8.00pm for the concern for safety of a man in the Agivey River, near the Agivey Road, Garvagh.
Police and other emergency services responded.
Sadly a man's body was later recovered from the water.
There are no further details at this time.
