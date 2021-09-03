Memoriam - Rose Vernor

VERNOR
Rose
2nd Anniversary
Though tears in our eyes don't glisten
And our faces are not always sad
There is never a night or morning
I don't think of the mum I had.
Not a day do we forget you
In our hearts you are always here
For we love and miss you
As it ends the second year.
Daughter Kathy and son-in-law Dave.
Miss you, nan.
From your grandchildren and their families.
More News
Derry primary school teacher, Corey Hanna (pictured), alongside Éadaí SOS presenter, Caoimhe Ní Chathail
Mayor of Derry City and Strabane District Council, Alderman Graham Warke, pictured with families who lost loved ones to suicide at the launch of the booklet 'Our Loved Ones.'
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.