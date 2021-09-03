£250,000 cash boost for Derry charity

A Derry-based charity has been awarded a quarter of a million pounds in recognition of its work in supporting Derry families affected by cancer.

The Pink Ladies Cancer Support Group was established in May 2005 and is a community-based charity that supports those living with or after cancer.



The charity supports all those affected within the family, directly or indirectly, offering services 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

The cash boost, from the Department of Health, will allow the charity to hire new full-time staff and provide more services and support.



Maureen Collins, project manager for the group, said: “We are so delighted, it is absolutely amazing. We are so happy to finally be recognised by the Department of Health for the work that we do.”



“It has given all the staff a huge boost which was needed, especially after Covid. We’ve had a busy year and we have a busy time ahead of us.”



“Our scientific partners have predicted a high post-pandemic diagnosis of cancer. This money is going to allow us to keep up with the demand for our services, we never want to turn anyone away.”





To donate to the Pink Ladies and support the vital work that they do, call in to Bishop Street Community Centre, 195 Bishop Street, Derry.

