Search our Archive

03/09/2021

£250,000 cash boost for Derry charity

Pink Ladies recognised for supporting Derry families affected by cancer

Reporter:

Nicole Lang

A Derry-based charity has been awarded a quarter of a million pounds in recognition of its work in supporting Derry families affected by cancer.

The Pink Ladies Cancer Support Group was established in May 2005 and is a community-based charity that supports those living with or after cancer. 
 
The charity supports all those affected within the family, directly or indirectly, offering services 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

The cash boost, from the Department of Health, will allow the charity to hire new full-time staff and provide more services and support.
 
Maureen Collins, project manager for the group, said: “We are so delighted, it is absolutely amazing. We are so happy to finally be recognised by the Department of Health for the work that we do.” 
 
“It has given all the staff a huge boost which was needed, especially after Covid. We’ve had a busy year and we have a busy time ahead of us.” 
 
“Our scientific partners have predicted a high post-pandemic diagnosis of cancer. This money is going to allow us to keep up with the demand for our services, we never want to turn anyone away.” 
 
 
To donate to the Pink Ladies and support the vital work that they do, call in to Bishop Street Community Centre, 195 Bishop Street, Derry.
 

Most Popular

Multimedia

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Now
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media