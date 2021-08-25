Covid testing kits now available to collect at council offices

Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council’s COVID-19 home testing collection service has been extended to Council offices in Coleraine and Limavady.

This follows the success of an initial pilot at Riada House in Ballymoney and Sheskburn in Ballycastle, where members of the public have so far collected over 1,000 kits as part of efforts to identify asymptomatic cases of coronavirus.

Members of the public and small business representatives (with no more than 10 employees) can drop in to Cloonavin, Coleraine, and the council offices at Connell Street, Limavady, between 9am to 5pm, Monday to Friday, to collect up to two packs.

No appointment is needed, however the kits are only available to residents who are not showing any COVID symptoms. Please remember to wear a face covering, practice social distancing and use the hand sanitiser provided on entering and exiting the building.

If you have a high temperature, a new continuous cough or experience a change in your taste and smell senses you must arrange a separate PCR test via the PHA website at https://www.publichealth. hscni.net/covid-19- coronavirus/testing-and- tracing-covid-19.

Welcoming the continued roll-out of the pilot, the Mayor of Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council, Councillor Richard Holmes said it would help everyone play their part in curbing the virus.

“Evidence has shown that as many as one in three people infected with COVID-19 have no symptoms which means they can unknowingly transmit the virus to others," he said.

“Asymptomatic testing seeks to identify these individuals quickly and ensure that they and their close contacts can self-isolate, helping to cut the incidences of infection in our communities and keeping us all safer.

“Many of us have now been vaccinated against the virus which is welcome news, and I would encourage all those who are eligible, especially those in the younger age groups, to avail of the ongoing drop-in opportunities.

"You’ll be helping to protect yourself as well as your friends and family which is vitally important at this time.”

Each home testing pack contains seven tests and comes complete with instructions about how to use and report results. Please note, you will need to provide your name and contact number (or the details of the person you are collecting the test for) and it will be necessary to report your results online or on the phone.

If the test result is positive, the individual and their household must begin to a period of self-isolation immediately. Contact tracing will commence on confirmation of a positive LFD test.

Further details can be found on the PHA’s website at https://www.publichealth.hscni.net/covid-19-coronavirus/testing-and-tracing-covid-19.

Anyone who receives a positive test using a LFD should have a confirmatory PCR test within 24 hours. Tests should be booked at https://www.gov.uk/get-coronavirus-test.

If the result of the PCR test is negative the individual and the household can leave isolation and no further action is required.

Other collection sites may be found on the NHS locator https://maps.test-and-trace.nhs.uk/.