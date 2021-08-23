Search our Archive

23/08/2021

'Positive' day for Derry with the opening of new medical school at Magee campus of Ulster University

First students arrive this morning at local campus

Magee campus

The Magee campus is the home of the new medical school.

Reporter:

Staff reporter

The new School of Medicine at the Magee campus of Ulster University today welcomed its first intake of trainee doctors.

The arrival of the students on the new course has been hailed as a huge day for the local education sector.

Many years of campaigning have been involved in the created of the new medical school at Magee.

It is hoped that the students who graduate from the course will remain in the north west to practice as doctors.

Among those to welcome the launch of the new medical school was Simon Harris, the Republic's Minister of Further and Higher Education.

He described it as a 'good day for the north west of the island'.

“Looking forward to working on a North South basis to advance commitments made under New Decade New Approach to further expand,” Mr Harris wrote on Twitter.

Foyle MP Colum Eastwood said it was a positive day for Derry.

“After a long fight, we are finally opening the doors of our Medical School which will give young people from the North West the opportunity to study, live and set down roots in our communities.

“This school will, I hope, also allow us to fortify health provision here with a good supply of well educated doctors keen to serve in the local area.

“The SDLP made the delivery of the medical school a priority during the negotiations that led to the restoration of powersharing and we also secured additional funding from the British Government to make it happen.

“I want to thank the staff at Ulster University who have worked hard to get us to this point today and also former Secretary of State Julian Smith who stuck by his word during our talks.

“While this is a positive development for the city, it’s only one part of the promise that was made to people. NDNA contains a clear commitment to deliver a 10,000 student campus in Derry. That is now the floor of our expectations, nothing less will do.”

