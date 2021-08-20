20/08/2021

Former President of St Columb's College, Monsignor Ignatius McQuillan, has died

Popular local cleric passed away this morning

The former President of St Columb's College in Derry, Monsignor Ignatius McQuillan, has died.

Monsignor McQuillan's death was announced this morning by the Derry Diocese.

He was born in April 1931 in Newtownbutler, Co Fermanagh.

Monsignor McQuillan was ordained a priest for the Diocese of Derry on 19th June 1955 after studies in St Columb’s College, Derry and St Patrick’s College, Maynooth.

From ordination he taught in St Columb’s College until he was appointed to the position of President at the school in 1983, a position he held for seven years.

After retirement from St Columb’s College he was a curate in the parish of Ardmore until 2006.

Until last year he remained a priest in Ardmore parish helping out as his health allowed. He also served as Vicar General from 2000 to 2006.

A spokesperson for the Derry Diocese said: “A colossal figure in education and on the sports field he was also a gentle and caring priest of uncompromising sincerity who didn’t believe in fuss or title and involved himself in all aspects of parish life.

“As an educationalist he was very clear in his vision of education and never missed an opportunity to make his views known.

“He always sought the highest standards and strove for what he believed to be best for the welfare of students and staff.

“Despite his extensive intellect he was a modest and humble human being.”

