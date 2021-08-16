Police appeal for information about man last seen at Altnagelvin Hospital in Derry earlier today

Caolen Fox was last seen earlier today.
Police are becoming increasingly concerned about the welfare of Caolen Fox.
He was last seen at Altnagelvin Hospital before midday today.
He is believed to be currently wearing a grey T-shirt, black Nike tracksuit bottoms with white stripes, trainers and a grey/white jacket.
A police spokesperson said: "I’d appeal directly to Caolen's friends and associates, any information could be of assistance. Help us help him.
"Anyone with any information please phone in on 101 quoting CC758 16/08/2021."
More News
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.