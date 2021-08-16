Trial of three people accused of murdering Derry man is due to begin later this year

Three men and a woman have charged in connection with the murder of Edward Meenan in Derry in November 2018 are scheduled to go on trial at Derry Crown Court in November.

Sean Rodgers (32), of Little Diamond, Derek Creswell (27), of no fixed abode, and Ryan Walters (20), of Crawford Square, are all charged with the murder of Mr Meenan on November 25, 2018.

The 52-year-old was found dead in the Little Diamond just off Creggan Street area.

He had significant injuries to his head and body.

The three accused are also charged with perverting the course of justice by destroying evidence on the same date and wounding another man with intent to commit grievous bodily harm on the same date.

Sinead White (36), of St Brecan's Park in Derry, is charged with withholding information in relation to the murder.

At today's sitting of Derry Crown Court, it was revealed that the trial of the four has been scheduled for November 8.

The court heard that it is thought the trial will last for four weeks.