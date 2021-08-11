11/08/2021

Welding academy to be launched at the North West Regional College in Derry

Participants will receive seven weeks of training

Reporter:

Staff reporter

Economy Minister Gordon Lyons has announced the first two of four Assured Skills Collaborative Welding Academies at North West Regional College.

The first two Assured Skills Academies will see 24 successful applicants receive industry-standard welding training during a five-week course at the college’s Limavady and Springtown campuses, followed by two-weeks of consolidation training at one of eight engineering companies participating in the Academies.

Participants who complete the Academy are guaranteed an interview for a welding positon at one of the companies.

Highlighting the opportunity, the Minister said: “I am very pleased to announce these Assured Skills Academies in welding at North West Regional College.

“Welding skills are in high demand in our local engineering and manufacturing sector and these Assured Skills Academies will help equip participants with these skills, through an industry-recognised qualification, and position them very strongly to kick-start a new career in welding.

“These Academies at NWRC follow on from a previous successful Collaborative Welding Academy delivered earlier this year and are part of a wider delivery of welding training at further education colleges and companies across Northern Ireland. This collaborative approach will enable as many participants as possible to gain valuable skills and on successful completion receive a Level 2 City & Guilds welding qualification, thus giving them a great opportunity to pursue a rewarding career in the engineering sector.”

Sinead Hawkins, Business Skills Manager at North West Regional College, said: “This is a fantastic opportunity for new fresh talent to progress in the industry by addressing the skills shortage. This will have a positive impact on the North West City Regions local economy by feeding into local business anchors. We are committed to providing a skills guarantee for a post-Covid economy and future labour market.”

Participants will receive £155 per week training allowance, travel expenses and, where eligible, assistance with childcare costs.

Subject to any COVID regulations or restrictions in place at the time, the Academies will be delivered over seven weeks as follows:

Limavady campus - Monday 4 October 2021 to Friday 19 November 2021

Springtown campus - Monday 8 November to Friday 24 December 2021

Applications are welcome from those who meet the criteria irrespective of religious belief, political opinion, age, sexual orientation, disability, race, marital status, gender, whether or not they have dependents and women returning to the workforce. For more information and details on how to apply visit the Assured Skills page on nidirect.

The online application form must be completed by 12.00 noon on Friday 27 August 2021.

