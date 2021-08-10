10/08/2021

Derry teenager spearheading the campaign for a detox centre in the city to speak at a rally next week

Event will be held in the Guildhall Square on August 21

Derry teenager campaigning for a detox centre in the city describes Health Minister's response as 'not good enough'

Tamzin White (right) with her mother Louise who died earlier this year.

Staff reporter

A rally will be held in Derry next week as part of the campaign to have a detox centre set up in Derry.

The rally will take place at Guildhall Square at 2pm on Saturday, August 21.

Among the speakers will be local teenager Tamzin White who has been spearheading the campaign since the death of her mother mother Louise earlier this year.

Tamzin's mother and other members of her family suffered from addiction.

Among the other speakers at the rally will be Mayor Graham Warke and local politicians Karen Mullan and Emmet Doyle.

Anyone attending the event is asked to wear a mask and adhere to Covid guidelines.

