Programme launched for Foyle Pride celebrations in Derry later this month

Mayor Graham Warke launches the programme with Kathleen Bradley, Festival Chair, and Martin McConnellogue.
The programme for this year's Foyle Pride festival has been launched.
The festival will take place from August 23 to August 29.
Due to the continuing Covid restrictions, the majority of the festival events will be held online.
Mayor of Derry City and Strabane District Council, Alderman Graham Warke, launched the programme of events this week.
Mayor Warke said: "I'm delighted as Mayor to play a small part in this fantastic annual event, and I want to congratulate the organisers who have put together a wonderful online programme with loads to look forward to.
"There's such a fantastic range of events planned to celebrate the 28th year of the festival so make sure you check out the programme and get involved."
