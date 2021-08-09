Former Labour Party leader, Jeremy Corbyn, will take part in a Derry festival this week.
Corbyn will take part in a discussion event with former Sinn Féin MLA Raymond McCartney.
The interview will be streamed online via Féile's various social media platforms on Wednesday, August 11, at 9pm.
First elected to parliament in 1983, the MP for Islington North, served as Leader of the Labour Party from September 2015 to April 2020.
The discussions can be viewed at http://www.facebook.com/gasyardwallfeile, http://www.twitter.com/feilederry and http://www.youtube.com/feilemediaderry
More News
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.