09/08/2021

Former Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn will take part in a Derry festival this week

Discussion will be broadcast on Wednesday evening

The Labour Party Announce Their New Leader And Deputy Leader

Reporter:

Staff reporter

Former Labour Party leader, Jeremy Corbyn, will take part in a Derry festival this week.

Corbyn will take part in a discussion event with former Sinn Féin MLA Raymond McCartney.

The interview will be streamed online via Féile's various social media platforms on Wednesday, August 11, at 9pm.

First elected to parliament in 1983, the MP for Islington North, served as Leader of the Labour Party from September 2015 to April 2020.

The discussions can be viewed at http://www.facebook.com/gasyardwallfeile, http://www.twitter.com/feilederry and http://www.youtube.com/feilemediaderry

